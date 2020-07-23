OHSAA Releases Return To Play Recommendations
Thursday, July 23, 2020
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) released its Return to Play recommendations for the fall sports season on Wednesday.
The OHSAA’s recommendations included cross-country meets consider using staggered, wave or interval starts as well as widening the course to at least six feet at its narrowest point. The OHSAA recommended students wear cloth face coverings.
