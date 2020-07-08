OHSAA Releases Info On Fall Sports Season

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sent a memo to member schools Tuesday evening with updates regarding the upcoming fall sports season.

The association announced that it is currently planning for all fall sports to begin official practice on Aug. 1 -- which was originally scheduled to begin prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The OHSAA also said it is planning for postseason tournaments to take place for all fall sports.

In addition to keeping the Aug. 1 practice date, the OHSAA told member schools that it is preparing a guidance document on the restart of its interscholastic athletics.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, volleyball is declared a low-contact sport, but the status of cross-country as a low-contact sport is still not known.

The OHSAA also told member schools that waivers are being discussed for fall ID camps, its #IWantASeason campaign and more.