OHSAA Postpones All Remaining Winter Tournaments

Includes boys basketball regional and state tournaments, along with ice hockey, wrestling and girls basketball state tournaments

At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced that all remaining winter tournament contests are immediately postponed due to the growing situation with the coronavirus COVID-19.

The suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; the state individual wrestling tournament; the state ice hockey tournament, and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.

“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for the tournaments.

The announcement was made after state and local officials recommended that no public gatherings take place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The OHSAA will send further updates regarding ticket refunds.

On Tuesday, the OHSAA announced limited spectators at boys basketball regional tournaments and state tournaments after Gov. Mike DeWine announced all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most spectators in attendance as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for Tuesday proceeded as normal with fans, but the OHSAA introduced plans for the rest of the week. The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at St. John Arena, the wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena.

Two St. Marys wrestlers will be competing at the state meet beginning Friday and the Minster Wildcats girls basketball team will be playing their state semifinal game on Thursday. The Minster Athletics Twitter page tweeted on Tuesday that all ticket sales for the team's Division IV state semifinal game against Fort Frye are void and fans will be receiving a refund for their tickets.