OHSAA Fall Sports Practice To Begin Saturday

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s fall sports of girls tennis, girls and boys golf, field hockey, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys cross country, volleyball and football officially begin practice on Saturday.

Earlier Friday, the OHSAA Board of Directors reaffirmed their position that the OHSAA fall sports seasons will go forward as planned. While all fall sports can practice, contests between schools in the sports of golf, tennis and volleyball have been approved by Gov. Mike DeWine. The OHSAA continues to work with the governor’s office toward approval of contests in cross country, field hockey, soccer and football.