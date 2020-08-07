OHSAA Adjusts Football Season, Pending ODH Approval

Following a recommendation this week from Gov. Mike DeWine's office to shorten the season because of concerns that the coronavirus may spike in early winter, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Friday a plan that would have the football season run no longer than Nov. 21.

While affirming that fall sports seasons will start as planned, the modification will shorten the length of the 2020 football regular season to a six‐game schedule prior to the playoffs beginning. With this, all football‐playing schools will now be eligible to enter the 2020 playoffs. Schools also will be afforded the opportunity to play 10 total regular season contests — whether they continue regular season games after they are eliminated from the playoffs or should they decide not to enter the playoffs — as long as they complete their season by Nov. 14.

The OHSAA added that its plan raises the possibility of schools generating revenue through gate receipts, and allowing schools to play after being eliminated from the playoffs is similar to regulations that already exist for many other OHSAA sports. Additionally, this means schools that may be delayed in starting their seasons could still have a football season.