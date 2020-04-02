Ohio Extends Stay-At-Home Order

Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will extend the state's stay-at-home order until May 1, and the state human services agency reported more than 272,000 jobless claims for last week.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Thursday:

___

ECONOMY

The state reported 272,117 jobless claims for the week ending March 28, a second straight week of record numbers as businesses grapple with effects of the pandemic. The state has received 468,414 claims in the past two weeks — over 100,000 more than for all of 2019 — while paying out $45 million to more than 108,000 claimants.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the extension of the stay-at-home order, which takes effect Monday, to May 1. The order requires retail businesses to set a specific number of people allowed in stores at a time, and creates a board to resolve disputes when similar businesses feel they've been treated differently county by county.

Craft store company Hobby Lobby agreed to again close its Ohio stores, Attorney General Dave Yost said in a tweet late Wednesday. Yost had sent a cease-and-desist order following reports that several stores were open in Ohio, demanding proof the stores meet the "essential business" requirements under the state's stay-at-home order.

Messages seeking comment were left with the company Wednesday and Thursday.

___

CARE

At Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, a cargo plane from Shanghai, China, delivered 83 metric tons of personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns, goggles, masks and hand sanitizer. The shipment, coordinated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was not staying in Ohio but was bound for medical distributors in areas of greatest need, then to U.S. hospitals, health care facilities and nursing homes, according to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

___

CASES

More than 2,900 Ohio cases are confirmed, with 81 deaths as of Thursday and more than 800 people hospitalized, officials reported. That doesn't reflect all cases in Ohio, because the state limits testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers.

Auglaize County still has three confirmed cases and no deaths, while Mercer County announced its sixth confirmed case. No deaths have been reported.

___

ABORTION ACCESS

Yost appealed a federal judge's Monday order that found unconstitutional the state's temporary ban on elective surgeries if it prohibits abortions from being carried out.

___

THE NEW NORMAL

In Ohio's Amish country, Amish women and their families are sewing N-95 mask covers, gowns and boot covers, bound for health care workers in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and New Jersey, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Yost has ordered Ohio's police officer training academy to speed up the final examinations of about 300 cadets to allow them to hit the streets faster. He's also working with local law enforcement agencies to help allow recently retired officers to return.