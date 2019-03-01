Officially Signed: Scott Races To UNOH

Since her freshman year, Erin Scott has been a force to be reckoned.

Dec. 17, 2015 was Scott's first action at the varsity level when the then-freshman came off the bench to fill in for leading scorer Kenzie Schroer. Scott collected two steals in the final 1:06 of a Midwest Athletic Conference contest against St. Henry and she gave the Rangers their first lead and eventually the win that night.

And since then, the New Knoxville Ranger has never looked back.

The 5-foot-5 point guard's high school career came full circle on Friday when she signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Northwest Ohio surrounded by friends and family.

"I felt like the coaches were pretty interested, they came to a lot of my games," she said, explaining why she chose UNOH. "And after the games, I liked to ask them what I can improve on and they were the ones who gave me the most in-depth feedback."

Scott said she was looking at a number of schools, including Cincinnati Christian University, Ohio Christian University, Bluffton University, Defiance College and Edison State Community College. She also said that some schools were interested in her as a track and field athlete such as Tiffin University, a Division II school with a talented track program. Scott was a state-qualifier in shot put last season.

But the senior went with what got her here, wanted to stay close to her family and she picked what she loves the most, basketball.

"(Proximity) played a big factor because my parents wanted to come to my games so it helps to be closer," she added.

Scott is going to study business and sports management.

The Racers are coached by Mike Armbruster, who just completed his fourth year as the women's coach. UNOH — which is a Division III school and member of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference — was 10-21 overall and 6-14 in the conference this past season. In its four years under Armbruster, UNOH is 42-79 overall.

The Racers already have two area players in Upper Scioto Valley graduate Emily Patton and Delphos St. John's grad Maddie Schulte on the roster. The Racers were young this season with just one senior, guard Leticia Johnson, who Armburster is looking to replace with Scott. The school announced it officially signed Scott on Feb. 15.

The women's program is somewhat young, having been reinstated during the 2007-08 season and Armbruster is the third coach in the program's history.

"He said they were looking more for a point guard because they are graduating one," Scott said. "They said that I would probably play, roughly half a game."

As friends and family celebrated her signing and as she gears up for Saturday's Division IV district championship against No. 2 state-ranked Minster at Wapakoneta, Scott is enjoying the best year of her high school career.

In her senior season, Scott is averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor. She led the Midwest Athletic Conference in assists, averaging 3.7 per game (a career-high 88 assists) as well as steals per game at 3.5 (a career-high 83 on the season). Scott also connected on 24 3-pointers this season — which is in the top 10 in the MAC — and finished as a First-Team All-MAC and Second-Team All-District 8 selections.

Scott has also been the centerpiece in the Rangers' turnaround from 7-17 last year to 18-7 this season and helped garner the team's first sectional title since Scott was in eighth grade.

And she said she owes all of her talent and success to one man, head coach Tim Hegemier.

"I have really enjoyed my time here and I am sad that it is almost over, but I owe everything that I have learned and my skills in basketball to Tim and this program," she said. "He has really installed all of that mindset into me."