Obituary for Allen "Bud" Wright
Allen “Bud” Wright, 86, of New Knoxville, died 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Otterbein-St. Marys Retirement Community. He was born June 6, 1932, in Auglaize County, the son of Bernard and Marie (Kuck) Wright.
He married Eileen Schrolucke on Feb. 14, 1953; she preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2012.
He is survived by his children: Teresa (Dan) Knatz of St. Marys, Randy (Diane) Wright of St. Marys and Sherry (Sam) Jones of Cleves.
He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Matt Knatz, Brian Knatz, Stacey (Kyle) Hotelling, Emily (Scott) Miller, Chris Lhamon, Nicole (Josh) Brown, Tyler Wright, Trace Jones and Tessa Jones; his great-grandchildren: Stephanie Knatz, Nathan Knatz, Lucas Knatz, Layne Frank, Molly Miller, Amanda Miller, Maddox Brown and Hensley Hotelling. He is also survived by his three sisters: Eileen Chiles of St. Marys, Waneta Journey of New Weston and Ruth Ann (Jerry) DeWitt of Maine; step-sister Eileen Werling of Wapakoneta and a sister-in-law, Emma Jane Schrolucke of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Lewis Henschen; his sisters: Marjorie Shelby and Marie Graessle, by his daughter, Pam Lhamon; by two great-grandchildren.
Bud was a graduate of New Knoxville High School. He pulled trailers for Airstream for many years, all over the United States. He loved traveling with his wife, Eileen; going to horse races, watching his grandkids play sports and riding his bicycle around New Knoxville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the First Church of New Knoxville.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Rev. Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Ministry Center of the First Church of New Knoxville, where memorial gifts may be given to the church.
Condolences may be sent to Bud’s family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
