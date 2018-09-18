No. 9 Kenton Too Tough For Riders

Speed kills.

The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team found that out the hard way.

Keeping up with the speed of the No. 9 state-ranked Kenton Wildcats, that speed wore down the Riders in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away with three second-half goals in a 4-0 Western Buckeye League defeat for St. Marys on Monday at Roughrider Field.

The Wildcats' (8-0-1, 2-0-1) suffocating defense put a game long strangle hold on a Roughriders offense that has now scored just one goal in the last two games.

St. Marys had two quick shots on goal in the opening minutes of Monday's game, but did not record another one into the waning seconds of the first half.

St. Marys tallied just five shots on Kenton keeper Luke Woodruff compared to the Wildcats' 13 hits on Correy Nelson — who faced the toughest offense of the season to date and came away with 10 saves.

Kenton scored its lone first-half goal at the 27:18 mark on a corner kick by Landon Bartlett, with Patrick Bartlett heading the ball from the backside of the goal box.

St. Marys, however, was able to keep up with Kenton's speed the rest of the half, surviving the Wildcats' six shots on goal in the process.

And even after Kenton went up 2-0 at the 37:21 mark of the second half on a away goal by Patrick Bartlett, the Roughriders' best chance all night to make it game came less than a minute later when Ethan Rose attempted a penalty kick at the 36:36 mark.

But the senior's shot struck the right pole of the net and Duncan Fry's crosser toward the goal fell in the back of the net for a goal kick.

After that, Kenton stymied the Roughriders and ran away.