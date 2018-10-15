NKFD Hosts Pancake Breakfast

First thing Sunday morning, the smell of pancakes, eggs and sausage filled the air in downtown New Knoxville, drawing hundreds to the back of Village Hall and into the fire department.

The department hosted its inaugural breakfast fundraiser Sunday, starting up at the crack of dawn at 7 a.m. Though the day started off slow — one firefighter said there were only two people at first — the traffic quickly picked up throughout the morning.

The idea for a breakfast came from the department's interest in holding an open house again after a hiatus of several years. From there, the idea to offer food sprang up and the firefighters decided to shake things up by offering breakfast.

"Holding a breakfast is something different," Capt. Ben Wessel, the firefighter in charge of the event said.

In addition to the food, the department had its trucks out front and opened up for the community to see. Inside, people could dress like a firefighter, talk to the firefighters and tour the upstairs of the department.

The event also served another purpose for the all-volunteer department — a chance to raise funds for additional training and equipment.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Oct. 15 print edition of The Evening Leader.