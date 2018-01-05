NK student presents to governor’s Executive Workforce Board

The following news release, submitted by AMBE Director Shelly Busse, corresponds with the story in today's Evening Leader about New Knoxville senior Delaney Farley.

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance (AMBE) was invited to speak to Governor Kasich’s Executive Workforce Board on Dec. 12 in Columbus.

Kasich attended the session. Shelly Busse, executive director of AMBE, invited Delaney Farley to speak about her experiences with AMBE. Farley is a senior at New Knoxville High School and the daughter of Rod and Sheila Farley. Along with Busse and Farley, Randy Niekamp of Crown Equipment and Patty Cisco of Marketing Essentials presented the work AMBE is doing.

The purpose of the governor’s Executive Workforce Board is to support the process of forecasting the skill needs of employers, to ensure the delivery and services of Ohio’s Workforce Systems are aligned, to provide guidance on performance measurements of the system and to encourage collaboration between the business and education communities to prepare Ohioans for successful careers.

In 2016, Governor Kasich challenged the Executive Workforce Board to engage local communities, state agencies and stakeholders in Ohio to respond to the following charge: Identify ways to prepare and continuously retrain Ohioans of all ages for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

This past summer, the Workforce Transformation Department was tasked with creating a Regional Workforce Colloborations Model. They invited the AMBE group to share its success and the work the group has done to build a connection between local schools and local businesses. AMBE was invited back again in December to present their accomplishments to the Executive Workforce Board.

During the December meeting, Farley spoke about her experiences with the Talent Connection Forum, which she attended last year as a junior. She said the forum helped her to better understand careers in video production. NKTelco participated in the Talent Connection Forum, representing a local business with careers in video production through NKT Productions.

A few months later, Delany decided to participate in a work release program offered by New Knoxville High School. The work release program is more than just getting out of school early, it’s about getting valuable work experience before entering the real world.

Farley’s plans were to work at a local restaurant but after speaking to Shelly Busse from AMBE, Busse encouraged her to think about working in a field she wanted to pursue after high school. Farley spoke to Busse about video production, and Busse helped connect her with NKT Productions (NKTelco).

Each afternoon, Farley works at NKT Productions doing video production work. She has learned how to edit video clips, create promo videos, create closed captioning for TV, graphic design and use software programs like After Effects, Photoshop, Premier and Illustrator.

After graduation, Farley plans to attend Bowling Green University, majoring in film production. She is gaining real work experiences and skills which will be beneficial to her career in the future.

During the Dec. 12 visit to Columbus, Niekamp, Cisco and Busse presented the accomplishments of AMBE, noting the progress AMBE has made in connecting area students — as well as the schools they attend — with local businesses.

AMBE’s mission is to “create a bridge between area businesses and schools to connect our students to the career opportunities in Mercer and Auglaize counties.” Through career resources, programs and events, AMBE is retaining and growing the world-class workforce which keeps local communities strong.

The AMBE Alliance is a private organization of business, service group and school leaders from Mercer and Auglaize counties working to raise awareness of local careers to create a sustainable future workforce.

For more information on AMBE and its ongoing efforts, contact Busse.