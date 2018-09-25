NK School Starts Year Ahead Financailly

Part of having a good school year is having secure finances. By the financial reports presented to the New Knoxville Board of Education Monday night, the school year is off to a solid start.

Treasurer Amy Reineke presented the board with a financial report that showed a 7 percent improvement for the start of fiscal year 2019 compared to the start of year 2018.

The district has a general fund balance of $3.8 million — compared to just under $3.6 million at this point last year — and total bank balances of $5.91 million. Part of the increase Reineke noted came from tax collections.

Additionally, the board approved two fund transfers. An amount equal to .25 percent of the 1.25 percent income tax levy revenue received in FY18 will transfer from the general fund to the building fund, per the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC) contract and $21,778.07 was transferred to the OSFC Project Maintenance Fund from the Replacement Fund per the project agreement.

After approval of the financial report, the board heard from 4-12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann about the events taking place in the school.

Fledderjohann then informed the school board of upcoming field trips and career days for the high school students, ranging from visiting Crown and Honda to a "Career Concert" at Eldora Speedway and Rotary job shadowing.

Superintendent Kim Waterman informed the school of a meeting she attended Friday at Graham Local School to hear what ideas and activites other school systems are implementing to get the most out of their funds.