NK Historical Society To Celebrate Moon Landing

The New Knoxville Historical Society will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at its annual meeting April 11.

The meeting will be held at the Ministry Center of First Church in New Knoxville with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with two speakers.

Gary Katterheinrich, the former administrator of the Neil Armstrong Airport, will share his memories of Neil Armstrong and Dante Centuori, the director of the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, will relate how the museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and plans for the museum.

Various Neil Armstrong memorabilia will be on display.

Tickets for the dinner and program are available through Edythe Henschen at 419-753-2104 or by email at beep@nktelco.net for $15.

Those wishing to attend the program only may come at 7 p.m. The annual meeting is open to the public.