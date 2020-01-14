New Knoxville Holding Spring Basketball League

New Knoxville will be holding a spring basketball league open to boys in the seventh and eighth grades in the current school year.

This competitive league will be held through the course of eight evenings and will not interfere with spring sports.

This league features equal playing time and teams will be selected on the first evaluation night to insure competitive play. The league is open to all schools in west central Ohio and limited to the first 96 players to register.

Each player will receive a reversible game jersey.

Cost of the league is $75.00 and those interested can make checks payable to New Knoxville Schools, 345 S. Main Street, New Knoxville, Ohio 45871.

Dates of league include March 22, 24, 26, 27, 31 and April 3 and 5.

Game times will be 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Any questions concerning the league, please contact Mike Piatt, New Knoxville varsity boys basketball coach by phone at 937-638-7762 or by email at mpiatt@nkrangers.org.

Please complete form below and send with payment to: Mike Piatt, Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, New Knoxville School, 345 S. Main Street, New Knoxville, Ohio 45871

