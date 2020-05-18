New Knoxville Hires Fischbach As Boys Basketball Coach

The New Knoxville Board of Education approved the hire of its third boys basketball coach in the last three years.

2013 Delphos St. John's graduate Cole Fischbach was introduced as the boys basketball during the BoE's monthly meeting on Monday.

"Knowing the history of the school, it was big for me coming from St. John's — a well-known school in the state of Ohio — to come to another big-named school in the sense of they've got history, they've got tradition and they are small — the kids have a great work ethic," Fischbach said after the meeting.

The Rangers will be his first head coaching gig after six years as an assistant coach at the high school basketball level at St. John's under longtime head coach Aaron Elwer.

"I had been watching for something in the last month or so on the OHSAA website through their job openings,” Fischbach said. “I also heard through the grapevine that being a MAC school, New Knoxville was going to have a job opening with the previous coach Piatt had left."

Fischbach is replacing Mike Piatt, who left the program after two seasons with the Rangers.

Under the veteran coach's direction, the Rangers were 5-41 overall in his two seasons and 0-18 in the Midwest Athletic Conference. The last time New Knoxville won a MAC game was a 65-47 win against Parkway on Dec. 15, 2017. In Piatt's final season, the Rangers were 2-21 overall.

Numbers plagued Piatt during his tenure, especially this past season, which did not have enough kids for a junior varsity team with no freshman coming out to play basketball.

Piatt — a native of Cambridge — was hired by the New Knoxville BoE on April 20, 2018.

Fischbach saw New Knoxville play last season when the Rangers came to town and trailed the Blue Jays by six at the half in a 47-31 loss. Carson Bierlein led all scorers in that game with 27 points.

Work ethic was a trait Piatt had said his team had throughout his final year at New Knoxville and constantly praised his players for the off-the-court work they put in — despite what their record showed. Fischbach echoed those same sentiments on Monday.

"I've always been fascinated with seeing how kids work," Fischbach said. "When I got into coaching, that was a big thing for me to know what effort these kids want to put forth. Watching these kids last year, the effort they put in playing against our boys from St. John's, they worked their tails off and they want to work to get better — that is what I heard from some of the parents of these kids.

"They look forward to basketball, they want to get back in the gym and it's May so I am pretty excited about it."

He said he is looking more into personal goals and help players improve to the point where they know they have gotten better — from the start of workouts in the summer to the end of the season.

"You start small and you work your way up," he added.