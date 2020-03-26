New Knoxville Cares

When the going gets tough, the tough band together.

Dealing with and managing the COVID-19 outbreak definitely falls under the tough going category with the state of Ohio — and most of the United States — under a stay-at-home order, some generous donors wanted to make this time a little easier for their neighbors.

Late last week, Main Street Station posted on its Facebook page that it had received donations from some anonymous sources to provide meals to the at-risk population in and around The Little City. Through these donations, 130 meals were delivered on Thursday to the elderly in New Knoxville and Washington Township so they wouldn’t have to worry about making dinner for one night and to know people were thinking of them.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Kate Gottchalk, co-owner of Main Street Station. “We are very fortunate to live in such a wonderful village, full of giving residents.”

Preparing 130 chicken dinners takes a team and Gottchalk and her husband Matt had just that as members of their Main Street staff worked together to make and package the meals. Adding to the community effort, members of the New Knoxville Washington Township Fire Department served as delivery drivers as they dropped meals off for residents.

Both churches — First Church of New Knoxville and New Knoxville United Methodist — provided the list of residents who could use a dinner. Some community members also reached out to Gottchalk to add names to the list.

With the donations received already, the plan is to deliver one meal a week for the next few weeks while the stay-at-home order is in effect. During that time, what’s on the menu will rotate so residents have something different to look forward to each week. Thursday’s dinner was chicken, baked beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and a dinner roll.

Gottchalk said future meals could include a soup and sandwich, German potato salad, chicken noodles and other comfort foods.

To add an elderly resident to the delivery list, people are encouraged to reach out to Main Street Station on Facebook through a private message.