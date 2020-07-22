New Knoxville Administrator Rex Katterheinrich To Retire
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Current New Knoxville Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich informed the village that he will be retiring from his position later this year.
Katterheinrich has served the village in some kind of capacity since 2010, when he was hired for the position to replace Jeff Eschmeyer, who resigned from that position earlier that year.
