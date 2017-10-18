New City of St. Marys Utility Payment Drop Box

For customers' convenience, a new utility payment drop box has been installed in the municipal parking lot behind the City of St. Marys Utility Office.

Utility payments can be placed in the box 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Payments are collected each day the utility office is open. Do not place cash in the drop box; personal checks or money orders only.

The drop box allows customers to drop off their payment without getting out of your car and without waiting in line at the utility office drive-up window.