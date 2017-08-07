New Carlisle Man Arrested in Connection With Theft Ring

A theft investigation has led to the arrest of a man from New Carlisle.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the office is investigating a multijurisdictional theft ring. On Aug. 2, deputies received a tip from the Celina Police Department that led to charges that same day against Frederick Hale Jr., 49, of New Carlisle, Sheriff Jeff Grey said in the release.

Hale's investigation led deputies to search locations in both Shelby County and in Clark County, where multiple stolen items were recovered and seized as evidence. Most of the items were stolen from businesses throughout the state. The items seized included two lawn mowers taken from TSC of Celina, as well as coolers, box fans, grills and chairs from the Dollar General store located at Ohio 219 and U.S. 127.

Hale was incarcerated on fifth-degree felony charges of theft and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the investigation to determine if other charges are warranted. Hale was out on bond from previous theft and pattern of corrupt activities charges at the time of this arrest.

Mercer County deputies were assisted in this investigation by the Celina Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.