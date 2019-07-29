New Bremen Teen Dies In Accident

A New Bremen teenager died in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's office.

Seventeen-year-old Zoe Anne Lane was driving east on state Route 274 at around 11:50 p.m., crossing over St. Johns Road when Lane crossed the center line and into the ditch on the north side of state Route 274, striking a power pole.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported Lane was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased at the scene.

Mercer County Central Dispatch received the call at 11:47 p.m. Sunday by a passerby.

Lane was driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Mercer County Sheriff deputies were assisted on the scene by the Chickasaw Fire Department, St. Henry Squad and MCERV.

The accident remains under investigation.