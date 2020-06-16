New Bremen Pool Opens

The wait for the village of New Bremen Pool to open is over as the swimming pool opened to the public Monday at noon.

The pool will be open this summer with changes than in year’s past because of the state’s COVID-19 protocols and guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

Rob Fleming, director of aquatics at the Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA who is in charge of the pool, said the pool’s official capacity will be a maximum of 164 persons to allow for guests to space out and follow the guidelines.

Guidelines include: maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others who are not part of an immediate family and washing hands for at least 20 seconds while visiting the pool.

Fleming said numbers were “kind of small” on Monday citing a cool morning and afternoon but he’s hopeful it will get busy when the weather gets warmer.

“We did sell a number of passes up at the pool and last weekend at the Y,” said Fleming. “They’re coming back, people are coming back.”

Because of the lower capacity this year, New Bremen Village Council decided to allow only residents living in the New Bremen School District to buy family and individual season

passes.

Public day passes will then be offered starting at 1:30 p.m.

Council also decided to lower the rates this season with a family pass costing $50 and an individual pass costing $25.

Day pass rates are $5 for an adult, $4 for children and $20 for a family pass.

Hours of operation will be 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Fleming said that the pool’s slides were originally going to be closed this season but after the inspection of the pool with the Auglaize County Health Department, it was determined that they would be allowed to open.

“We’ll clean them down every hour,” said Fleming. “I think that made a few people happy.”

Cleaning will be a big part of the staff’s agenda this summer as the bathrooms will need to be cleaned once every hour.

“The protocols from the health department say once every two hours, but we are scheduling them to be cleaned once every hour,” said Fleming. “In the morning, we’re going to do a thorough cleaning like we’ve always done and then when the afternoon shift comes in at 4:45, they’ll be closed for a short period of time and they’ll get a second, thorough cleaning.”

The showers will be open, Fleming said, but it will be a limit of one shower operating at a time each for males and females.

The pool will not be offering concessions but guests are allowed to bring their own food and snacks.

Rentals and swimming lessons will also not be offered this season.

Fleming asks the public to follow all the new guidelines and protocols to make everyone’s visit as safe and healthy as possible.

“As long as the public helps us and supports us with some of the new protocols that have to be followed and the social distancing, I think it’s going to be fine,” said Fleming. “The kids will have some fun in the water.

“Obviously, it’s different from prior years but we’re all going through some changes with this. I think it will all work out well for everybody.”