New Bremen Junior to Build Orchard

Members of the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary got a double lesson on Tuesday morning as they heard from junior Taylor Paul about her gold award project for Girl Scouts and from Rotarian Steve Smith about his trip to Europe with the high school Spanish Club.

Paul spoke first explaining that her project will be expanding on an idea that is already in existence in the village. At St. Paul United Church of Christ, there is a donation area called the Blessing Cabinet. The cabinet was started after a member of the church approached the discipleship team after hearing there were people in the community who were using public restrooms to use the bathroom because they couldn’t afford toilet paper and other toiletries.

From there, Paul got the idea that if individuals cannot afford those items, they might not be able to afford food also. For her Gold Award project, Paul is going to create an orchard and food pantry at St. Paul UCC to expand the giving that is already happening there.

The Girl Scout has been doing her research on the produce she wants to grow.

“I’ve been talking to community gardeners to see what height and everything is going to go with different plants,” she explained. “They said to use counter top [height] and then table length.”

The orchard will feature some dwarf trees and six raised garden beds that will grow strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, onions and asparagus, Paul mentioned. The food that is grown on site will be used to fill the food pantry, as well as donated canned goods from local businesses and organizations.

She asked the group to hold a monthlong canned food drive each year to help with the sustainability portion of the project. Sustainability for the future is one aspect the gold award looks at with service projects like the orchard and pantry. St. Paul UCC has agreed to maintain the project after Paul gets it started but weather in Ohio will not allow for produce to grow year-round.

“I’m here because I want to spread the word about my project and I need volunteers too because it’s a big project and there’s only one of me,” she said.

Paul is looking for individuals who would be willing to help her get the orchard put together. She said the village has already offered her use of the compost they have available which she plans to use.

“And all the volunteers … that help her, she gets to count that toward her gold project,” added Rotary President Lesia Arnett. “So the more volunteers the better it is for Taylor’s project. Even if you can give 15 minutes, it’s better than not at all to help her with this gold project.”

One item she specifically asked the Rotary for was a donation for one of the garden beds.

“The last reason I’m here is because I wanted to see if the Rotary would consider making a donation to my project,” she said. “It would be one raised garden bed which would be around $400 and this would consist of the wood to make the garden bed, the soil, the plants to go in it and then a little plaque saying it was donated by the Rotary.”

After Paul spoke, Smith had his chance to show pictures from his trip with the Spanish Club to Europe in June 2018. Smith attended with his two daughters, Erin and Molly. On the trip, the group visited Spain, France, Switzerland and Germany over the course of 15 days.

One interesting moment happened in Zurich, Switzerland when the group ran into a familiar face.

“While they were walking through, Erin heard somebody call her name,” he said. “And it happened to be Mike Gast, who was a teacher in New Bremen about a year before, and he was on his second honeymoon there.”

He saw an Ohio State shirt before spotting a familiar face and calling out her name.