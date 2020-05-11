New Bremen Holds Virtual Commencement

New Bremen High School held its graduation ceremony this weekend, albeit in a new format.

Because of restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19, the school posted the ceremony to Twitter and YouTube in video format for anyone to view.

New Bremen graduated 53 seniors for the 2019-20 school year, led by valedictorians Brooke Dicke and Macy Puthoff.

Dicke will be attending Wright State University and majoring in psychology while Puthoff will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University and majoring in biology/pre-med.

In their combined speech, both Dicke and Puthoff shared who they were most thankful for: their parents.

“Thank you Dad for always being my number one fan and supporting me in everything I do,” said Puthoff. “I know I can always count on you to push me to dream big and become the best version of myself. And thank you Mom, for not only being a great role model but also one of my best friends. We are alike in so many ways and while that can be scary sometimes, there is no one I’d rather be like.”

“I would like to thank my family, especially my dad for always believing in me and for my mom for always supporting me in my decisions and continuing to push me every day,” said Dicke. “Because of you, I’m proud of the person I have become today.”

The salutatorian of the Class of 2020 was Hannah Kramer who will be attending the Ohio State University and plans on majoring in political science.

Superintendent Jason Schrader opened the ceremony by delivering a message to the graduating seniors.

“We have all heard these are unprecedented times the last several weeks,” said Schrader. “I totally agree. Not because of the current state of the country or the COVID-19, but because the New Bremen Class of 2020 is unprecedented. You are extraordinary, exceptional, remarkable, unique and one of a kind. A class of many talents that has excelled in academics, the arts and athletics. You have managed to find a level of comfort in being and doing the uncomfortable.”

High school principal Marcus Overman spoke next and said when he thinks of the Class of 2020, three words come to mind.

“Unpredictable, resilience and transformational,” said Overman. “It is no surprise that the school year did not end as we had planned, nor how we wanted. With the unpredictability of the pandemic, each week brought new conversations about school, athletics and the community and we tried to remain optimistic about seeing our students once again. Along the way, there were many hard times for students and staff but we managed to come together by way of being resilient.”

Overman thanked the seniors and wished them well in their future endeavors.

“Graduates, I hope in the future, you are witnesses to even more greatness coming from the school,” said Overman. “In that moment, I hope you realize that you helped play a major part in laying the foundation for that success. I want to thank each and everyone of our graduates today for what they have done for this school in the past four years.”

Class president Patrick Wells, who will be attending Ohio State University and majoring in economics, spoke last and reminded the class of its accomplishments over their four years together.

“A goal of our class was to leave the school in a better place than when we first arrived as freshmen. Mission accomplished,” said Wells. “We experienced a transition to a new culture in our New Bremen school, a culture that has made for more confidence and success that will continue long after we graduate and long into our careers. We are forever Cardinals and we’ll forever be bonded through the memories of our years together.”

The ceremony is available to view on New Bremen Schools’ Twitter page at Twitter.com/NewBremenSchool, as well as its YouTube page, NB School News.