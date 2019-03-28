New Bremen Breaks Ground; Begin Construction of New K-6 Building

On Thursday afternoon, all of the students in the New Bremen School District were in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new K-6 building that will be added onto the current high school.

The new 71,000-square-foot building will house 515 students and feature extended learning areas, a library, computer lab, two courtyards, art and music rooms, a large gym and a small cafeteria/gym with a stage separating it from the large gym.

Superintendent Jason Schrader welcomed everyone to the historic event and noted one other addition that will set New Bremen apart from other school districts.

“This facility also contains a unique feature that sets New Bremen apart,” he said. “A 6,000-square-foot innovation center thanks to the generosity of a special lady in our community, Miss Dianne Komminsk.”

At the Nov. 14, 2018 board of education meeting, it was announced that Komminsk had made a $1,000,000 donation to the school for the creation of Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking.

K-6 Principal Diane Kramer noted that the center will be like a school within a school as it will be a space for groups like the robotics teams to meet and educate themselves on robotics and engineering, as well as a space that could be used for a pre-school down the road.

Chairman for the Bond Levy Committee Jon Wells also spoke at the event about the process of opening communication with those who were hesitant on the idea of tearing down a building that holds many fond memories for lifelong residents.

“There were many, many residents within the town of New Bremen that really had a lot of fond memories of the old school and working with the people in town, it meant a lot to just talk through that,” he said. “Just moving on, that was something that we realized meant a lot — that’s been a part of our community for so long.”

The bond levy committee did a lot of learning over the years as they tried to get the levy for the creation of the building to pass. Firstly, he mentioned they realized that upgrading a school was just as expensive as building a new one and that posting on social media brings good comments as well as some negative comments. But overall, he said the conversations that were had with the opposing side were important in helping move the project forward.

The idea of communicating with those with differing opinions was a lesson he wanted to pass onto the students in attendance.

“I just want to reach out to the youngsters out there, if someone doesn’t agree with your perspective, ask questions, learn from them, because it really helped the levy committee advance this and really get this bond passed,” Wells said.

