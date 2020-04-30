Mystery At The Pump

Over the last few months, St. Marians have been complaining about the price of gas within city limits and how it is much higher than neighboring cities or counties during the coronavirus pandemic as prices are beginning to fall below $1.

According to GasBuddy.com, the highest price of gas in St. Marys was $1.44, but by comparison, Minster was at $1.09, the lowest in Wapakoneta was $1.01 and across the lake, Celina had an average of $1.13 among its gas stations. St. Marys has comes a little closer to those cheaper numbers over the weekend, but while putting a finger on the exact reasoning behind why prices tend to be higher in St. Marys than others is difficult, Jeanette Casselano at AAA National offered insight.

“It is highly possible that some gas stations are pricing higher while others lower in the same market, like St. Marys,” she said. “That can happen as gas stations set their own price. If a popular one is staying higher, perhaps others are following suit. Or maybe one is a holdout and deciding to see how people react to the higher price.”

“So it’s not uncommon, even during the pandemic, to see higher prices at some stations in town and even from town to town.”

Residents have taken to Facebook trying to figure out a reason their town has higher gas prices. One theory is that St. Marys is deemed a tourist town, mainly because of Grand Lake St. Marys, although that reasoning has not been confirmed and city officials have stated that they do not know if that is actually the case.

Assuming St. Marys does fall into that case, however, Kimberly Schwind, AAA senior manager of public affairs, said it could be that gas prices in tourist towns have slower pump price drops. For instance, she said, she’s gone back and forth with Asheville, North Carolina on this same point - they’ve seen slower drops at some stations. But again, she added, stations set their own price.

Schwind said AAA breaks down gas prices by counties or regions, not so much per town, referencing GasPrices.AAA.com. Counties such as Mercer, Auglaize, Allen, Hardin, Darke and Shelby counties have the lowest average gas prices in the state. Schwind deemed neighboring Logan and Champaign County to the south of it as outliers to the region with their higher-than-average gas prices.

According to the website, Auglaize County has an average of $1.172 — as of Sunday — which is one of the cheapest counties in the state, despite St. Marys’ higher average. But, Schwind added, St. Marys is still much lower than the national and state average.

“Wapakoneta is well below market average, it might be more of a supply chain situation,” she said. “It sounds like it could be the ownerships of the stations — it’s really difficult to say.”

While he did not know what distributor gas stations in St. Marys get their gas from, Mayor Pat McGowan said stations in Celina receive fuel from Ottawa Oil Co. According to the company’s website, gas pricing is determined by wholesale sales, cost of freight plus spread equals the price sold. The website also stated local competition affects prices on a day-to-day basis as retailers compete at the street level for volume and customers. Since retailers are pressured to remain competitive with the lowest price, prices are usually similar at all gasoline stations within a market area.

Schwind referred to marketing dynamics as one reason for the higher gas prices in St. Marys. This is where one station keeps its prices higher, prompting other stations to keep its prices around that mark — especially if the station who is acting as a price-setter is a popular gas station.

“It’s more of a market pocket where stations are competing with each other in St. Marys and gauge off each other for prices,” she added. “The way stations work is, they want you to fill up at their stations so you will come in and purchase items from their store because that is where they make their money.

“They don’t make a lot of money from selling gasoline, especially with what is going on now.”

Schwind added other factors such as where stations are getting their gas from and how high can stations keep their gas prices to keep customers coming into its stores.

When it comes to who sets gas prices, Schwind said that varies.

If it is a chain, such as Marathon or Shell — those corporate chains will set their station’s prices per region or town. Owners of independent gas stations will set their prices depending on the market price it is purchasing gas.

“It depends on whether it is owned independently or by a larger corporation,” Schwind concluded.