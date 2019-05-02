Myers, Wietholter Sign With Bluffton

Believe it or not, Nick Myers and Braden Wietholter have a few things in common.

Both were first-year starters during their senior seasons and earned All-Western Buckeye League recognition for their work on the field that led the Roughriders football team to its first regional championship in 14 years.

The other thing the two have in common, they're both continuing their career at Bluffton University.

"I just decided last Saturday and I just learned that he (Wietholter) was going to Bluffton about two weeks ago," Myers said. "I was just weighing the pros and the cons and decided that Bluffton was right for me. The home feeling of the campus and the relationship with the coaches really helped motivate me to choose Bluffton."

Myers, a tackle on the Roughriders stalwart offensive line, and Wietholter, a 6-foot-3 giant in the heart of the Roughriders defensive line, signed their national letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at Bluffton — a day after fellow Roughrider senior Clay Quellhorst signed his intent to golf with the Beavers.

"For me, I felt I had a little bit better relationship with the coaches at Bluffton," Wietholter said.

Myers and Wietholter made up a handful of seniors this past fall who started at the varsity level in just their senior year, but they excelled during that opportunity. Head coach Doug Frye had said on a number of occasions throughout the season that the progression of the team's seniors were going to play an intricate part in its success.

And these two progressed enough to lead the team one game shy of a state final appearance.

Both garnered First-Team All-WBL and both were named at the All-Northwest Ohio District Team, Myers as a second-teamer and Wietholter as an honorable mention.

Wietholter accumulated 54 tackles and recovered two fumbles, while Myers helped lead the Roughriders to the top rushing attack in the WBL at 306 yard per game and a league-best 42 touchdowns.

Myers said he will major in biology with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine and Wietholter will major in education as he aims to be a physical education and history teacher and coach.

The Beavers — a Division III program — is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic (HCAC) Conference and are coming off a 3-6 campaign in 2018. But the program is under new head coach Aaron Krepps, who was promoted from his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach position.

Krepps takes over at the helm following Bluffton’s best four-year stretch of 23-17 overall and 20-12 in the HCAC since joining the conference in 1998.

"I know they are up and coming," Myers said. "They just got a new head coach, so I am excited to see where that goes and it sounds like they know what it takes to win games.

"I'm excited to get an education and also be a part of something that is going to help shape who I am."

Both said they were choosing between three schools before settling on Bluffton.

Myers was thinking between Manchester, Bluffton and Wittenberg while Wietholter was deciding between Mount St. Joseph, Bluffton and Trine University.