My•la's Set To Open Friday

A new month is the start of a new business in town.

My•la's Frozen Yogurt is set to open its doors Friday afternoon — bringing a new kind of food to St. Marys.

Owners Jarret and Mindy Webb are from Wapakoneta and had their sights set on opening My•la's Frozen Yogurt — located at 1198 Indiana Ave. — since last fall when they occupied the space in October.

The business is located at the St. Marys Square Business Complex.

The name of the restaurant originated from a combination of their children's names — Ayla and Mylan — and the Webbs said the restaurant represents a vision to create a unique eatery where individuals could be able to capture all the amenities of home.

"With this vision, we are bringing back the buzz and excitement to our small, rural community in Northwest Ohio," Jarret Webb said via Facebook Messenger. "We strive for a family, friendly and happy place where people from all over can gather."

Frozen yogurt or froyo, is similar to ice cream but the biggest difference between the two is the dairy ingredient and nutrition. Frozen yogurt is made with a mixture of yogurt, milk and cream and includes sweeteners and other flavors. Regular frozen yogurt tends to have fewer calories and less fat than regular ice cream.

The restaurant will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. Friday for curbside pickup. The restaurant will also be open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons can pull curbside and staff will take their order and bring it out the patron's vehicle.

The family's original grand opening was scheduled for April 4, but Gov. Mike DeWine's restrictions stemming from the coronavirus forced the family to postpone their grand opening.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our product in this manner until we are able to open up our dine in to complete this unique atmosphere," Webb said.

Webb added that his business will have six froyo flavors such as non-fat options alpine vanilla, strawberry and cookies and cream chocolate classic as well as low-fat cake batter and a non-fat, non-dairy, vegan option called Mango Sunrise. We will also have an option of three toppings to add to the froyo in mini M&M’s, rainbow sprinkles and hot fudge.

"We appreciate all the support from St. Marys and our local communities and the St. Marys Square Business Complex," Webb said.

To apply to work at My•la's visit mylasfroyo.com/employment. For more information about the restaurant, visit them on Facebook at @mylasfrozonyogurt or call at 419-300-6952.