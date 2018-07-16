Morning Start: Coffee and Art

The Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place held a new twist on a popular idea this past weekend.

Most people have heard of "Paint and Sip" classes that allow people to paint a picture with some friends while they enjoy glasses of wine. Saturday morning, Arts Place Director Heather Dowell set out fresh and iced Biggby Coffee and doughnut holes ahead of an event she called Coffee and Canvas.

Dowell was also hoping the change in time would open the door for people who work in the evenings to enjoy painting with their friends.

With the idea in place, the next step was finding an instructor to teach the class.

In came St. Marys Primary to Intermediate School Art Teacher Taryn Waesch.

The final piece of the puzzle was having a picture to paint.

Dowell said she went on Pintrest for some inspiration and found something she liked but wanted to adjust slightly.

The final product was a sunset beach scene with plenty of warm reds, oranges and yellows. Throughout the course of the two-hour class, attendees got to turn a blank, white canvas into their own personal oasis.

Next month, Aug. 4, Arts Place will hold another painting class, a Wine and Canvas class. The class begins at 7 p.m. and the picture will be an anchor.

A third class is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 8 where the painting will be an owl. Waesch is scheduled to teach both upcoming classes.

Details can be found online at ArtsLand.org and on the Auglaize/Mercer Center Facebook.