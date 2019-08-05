Morgan Henschen Crowned SummerFest Queen

For Morgan Henschen, it was a good thing the judges did not factor in dancing as a score for the next 2019 SummerFest Queen.

“I really liked learning the dance because as being a non-dancer, I didn’t really know a lot of moves or didn’t really understand how to dance,” she said. “But just being in the pageant and laughing with the girls about it was nice because I was probably one of the worst dancers out there, but it was a lot of fun.”

The 2019 Memorial High School graduate must have aced the rest of the annual SummerFest Queen Pageant when she was named this year’s queen as she received her tiara and sash from 2018 queen Jillian Wine.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I still can’t believe that it really happened. I’m really honored to be in a competition with such a wonderful group of girls. I thought it was a great experience and I made a lot of new friends competing in the pageant.”

Being crowned queen has come a long way for Henschen.

Once a shy, quiet student in her first few years in high school, Henschen experienced early success on the athletic side of her high school career with a state appearance on the Roughriders cross-country team and running behind an All-Ohio runner in Kelly Wicker in track and field.

Then she experienced how to be a leader her next two years as the daughter of Tracy and Jay began a camp for the school’s cross-country and track program and recently graduated cum laude from Memorial High School as the class speaker.

Now she is the queen of St. Marys.

“Throughout my four years at Memorial, I have been involved in the National Honor Society, senior class vice-president and I was a four-time varsity cross-country and track athlete where I was given the opportunity to run my way to the state meet my sophomore year,” she said. “With all of the success and fun I have had in my running career, I was inspired to start a fun-run club for kids in St. Marys Elementary schools. My hope is to continue this club next year.”

Henschen has been the president of the Auglaize County 4-H Club where she has been a member of for 10 years, is a member of the Auglaize County Junior Fair Board and is also a member of the St. Marys All Brass Marching Band.

The St. Marys graduate is currently employed at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital where she works in materials and management and Henschen will be attending the Ohio State University at Lima to major in biology with the hope to obtain her master’s degree to become a physician’s assistant. She is sponsored by Lininger Trailer Sales.

The answer to her interview question — What has competing in this pageant taught you — is an example of her evolution as a person throughout her high school career and how much the other contestants were like friends to her.

“Competing in this pageant has taught me leadership skills, time management, it has taught me how to get along with other people and how to socialize,” she said. “It has been an enjoyable and fun experience.”

Rounding out the SummerFest court was Brooke Yahl at first-runner-up, Madison Rust at second runner-up, Elizabeth Sutton at third runner-up and best personal interview, Delaney Reynolds at fourth runner-up and Allison Orick as Miss Congeniality.

Additional contestants included: Samantha Ackroyd, Elly Wedding, Samantha Taylor, Lucy Spencer, Jenna Hawkey and Beth Perry.

The second-oldest of four children, Henschen’s goal is to encourage more girls to participate in the SummerFest pageant.

“I thought all of the other girls were really nice and fun to spend time with,” she said. “Hopefully as queen, I will be able to teach other people and influence them to be in the pageant.’