Monday Roundup: Riders Girls Tennis Wins Home Opener

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 5, Piqua 0

Mariah Krugh gained her first victory as a varsity tennis coach as the St. Marys Roughriders defeated Piqua 5-0 on Monday in a non-league girls tennis match.

Krugh – a first-year coach for the Riders (1-1) girls tennis team, picked up her first win as a head coach after St. Marys lost its opening match of the season on Friday to Greenville.

In singles play, Clare Caywood won her first singles match against Piqua’s Morgan Ford, 6-0, 6-0, while Jillian Wine defeated Alexa Knorr-Sullivan, 6-0, 6-2.

At third singles, Jennifer Brown won her match in straight sets, defeating the Indians’ Emma Gramkemeyer, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles competition, the Roughriders first doubles duo of Kara Danaher and Allie Vanderhorst won their match against Grace Ryan and Skylar Cain, 6-1, 6-1.

At second doubles, Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger defeated Rikki Ramirez and Mattyson Dempsey, 6-0, 6-0.

In exhibition play, Liz Sutton and Lydia Dabis won their match 8-0, while Kristen Schnelle and Kate Pekova and the team of Lily Schnooer and Jenna Hawkey both on their match, 8-1.

St. Marys will travel to Sidney to take on the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Boys Golf

Minster 179, Coldwater 169

MINSTER – The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated Coldwater to open Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 169-179 victory on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Minster’s Joseph Magoto was the match’s medalist with a top score of 40 in nine holes.

Grant Koenig followed with a 41, Logan Lazier finished with a 43, Grant Voisard shot a nine-hole score of 45 and Adam Knapke and Ethan Lehmkuhl both carded in a 46.

The Cavaliers were led by Andrew Fisher’s top score of 41.

Minster will play Anna in a non-conference dual match on Tuesday.

Versailles 188, New Bremen 203

Parkway 186, New Knoxville 205

MINSTER – A pair of local teams suffered defeats in the Midwest Athletic Conference openers on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

New Knoxville fell to Parkway, 186-205 and New Bremen lost to Versailles, 188-203.

Ray Newton led the Rangers with a score of 47, while Parkway’s Clayton Agler was the medalist with a 44.

The New Bremen Cardinals girls gold team finished in fourth place with a score of 431 on Monday at the Arcanum Invitational.

Versailles won the invite with a 376, followed by Tippecanoe with a 411.

Team scores

1. Versailles 376, 2. Tippecanoe 411, 3. National Trial 414, 4. New Bremen 431, 5. Fort Loramie 433, 6. Miami East 439, 7. Piqua 445, 8. Arcanum 455, 9. Versailles B 484.

Wapakoneta 159, St. Marys 182

WAPAKOETA – The St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team fell to Wapakoneta, 159-182 in Monday’s Western Buckeye League opener at the Wapakoneta Country Club.

The Redskins’ Dusty Haggard led with way as the medalist in the match with a nine-hole score of 36. Tanner Sweede followed with a 39.

Jill Schmitmeyer led the Riders (0-1, 0-1 WBL) with a score of 39, while teammates Austin Boley and Clay Quellhorst both carded in a score of 49.

Reese Sweigart finished with the second-best score on the team with a 45, Zach Michael (57) rounded out the scoring for St. Marys.

Drew Zwiebel shot a 40 and Logan Miller finished with a 44 for Wapakoneta.

In junior varsity play, St. Marys defeated Wapakoneta 241-247.

Freshman Alex Kreischer led the way with a score of 52, followed by teammate Grant Harris’ score of 59.

John Ackley carded in a 62 and Michael Baldwin finished with a 68.

Wapakoneta’s Gabe Bogan led the Redskins with a score of 55.

The Roughriders will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf to take on the Titans on Thursday.

Girls Golf

Minster 209, Coldwater 255

CELINA – The Minster Wildcats girls golf team opened Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 209-255 victory over Coldwater on Monday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Leading the way for the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 MAC) was Hannah Koenig, who was the medalist in the match with a 45, followed by teammate Kaycie Wissman’s nine-hole score of 52.

Paige Phillips finished with a 53 and Taylor Homan shot a 59. Natalie Bensman finished with a 75.

Coldwater was led by Payton Kunk’s score of 59.

The Wildcats host Arcanum for a non-conference dual match on Tuesday.