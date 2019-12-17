Miracle On Spring Street Labeled Success

It was an exciting time on Spring Street on Saturday as hundreds of people come out to celebrate the season and their community as St. Marys FFA officer Lucy Spencer hosted her passion project — Miracle on Spring Street.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., businesses up and down the city’s main thoroughfare opened their doors to the young and young at heart to make Christmas crafts, decorate cookies or enjoy snacks and a movie.

“I think it went really well honestly,” Spencer said. “The fear when whenever you put something together, the initial fear of nobody showing up or things going wrong, obviously that happened that morning but I was just overjoyed when everyone started coming and I started seeing things come together. When I would go into those businesses and they're just full of kids it was one of the greatest feelings ever.”

Using her aunt’s business as a measuring stick, Spencer said Laura Yelton’s State Farm office had brought in 150 cookies for people to decorate and almost all of them were gone at the end of the three-hour event.

Before Miracle on Spring Street, Spencer and her fellow FFA officers were in charge of the chapter’s annual Breakfast with Santa event. Preparing for both was a big undertaking for the teenagers and it took a team effort to pull it off.

“We spent a late night in (FFA Adviser Lucy Bambauer’s) room and then got up early for Breakfast with Santa and then we stayed after Miracle Spring Street to clean up her room,” Spencer said, adding that the experience of the long weekend help bring the officers closer together.

In addition to the hard work put in by the FFA students, their accomplishment is even more impressive given the fact that the kids did it all on their own. Having to be in three places at once, Bambauer was not able to attend the Miracle on Spring Street because she had to travel to a competition with the chapter’s novice parliamentary procedure team.

Based on the enjoyment Spencer saw on the faces of her fellow St. Marians on Saturday, she is planning on trying the event again next year with only a few modifications.

She said the main complaint she has heard is that people didn’t know about the event despite its publicity on social media and in The Evening Leader. For next time, she is considering looking at other places to advertise in addition to what she used this year.

She also said she forgot something important for her friends who helped her with the event.

“Well one thing I did forget, side note, was to feed the officers,” she said with a smile. “We went from Breakfast with Santa to clean up straight to Miracle on Spring Street and we went to our stations and I'm thinking like halfway through that none of us have had food so that is one thing I needed to figure out for next year.

“But in the end, it was just cool that we all came together it just us kids. Obviously we had a lot of texts with Bam, but you know what we did was pretty awesome.”