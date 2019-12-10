Miracle On Spring Street To Bring Holiday Cheer

Inspired by her love of Christmas and the huge support for another local city’s Christmas celebration, Memorial High School FFA officer Lucy Spencer has dedicated her passion project to starting a new tradition in St. Marys.

Miracle on Spring Street will take place next Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Basically the entire day is dedicated to community Christmas,” said Spencer. “We’re starting the day with Breakfast with Santa — which is something FFA has always done — from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. where kids can meet Santa and enjoy breakfast and live music. The St. Marys Area Resource Team is going to put on a challenge race for people to dress up in costumes, Christmas sweaters or pajamas and there is a short little fun run with all these little challenges along the way. One of them is something like drinking hot chocolate and then continuing your run but that is something SMART will be doing from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.”

Where Spencer’s part of the event comes into play is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Miracle on Spring Street. The afternoon will offer a variety of activities for all members of the family. Helping Spencer host all of the activities she is planning are many of the city’s downtown businesses.

“Kids can write letters to Santa, people can decorate cookies, Arts Place will be open and kids can make crafts there while their parents shop through the artwork,” she said. “We’ll also have a scavenger hunt going on, the school’s art club will be doing face painting and there will be an ornament decorating station. Throughout the whole day we will have hay rides provided and we’ll have the brass ensemble and symphonic choir there to provide live music for us.”

While a time has not been set yet, Spencer noted that a Christmas movie is in the works for that evening. She is hoping to have a movie play in the area of the High Street Shelter House on Saturday night.

Spencer is also planning to provide popcorn and snacks during the movie.

The exact movie has not been chosen yet but she said classics such as the “Home Alone” movies are in the running.

To close the night, the Memorial High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes club will be hosting a live Nativity scene in the area of the shelter house.

The inspiration for Miracle on Spring Street comes from Spencer’s experience as a competitive dancer in the Wapakoneta Children’s Hometown Holiday parade. She was amazed by the outpouring of community support and enjoyed spending the day with her friends taking in all of the activities Wapakoneta was offering.

“I didn’t want to copy them exactly but they gave me some ideas,” she said. “I’ve always loved going there so I wanted to give kids here something to look forward to that they wouldn’t have to travel to participate in.

“We have such a wonderful downtown here in St. Marys and I wanted to use what we have to create a sense of community during the Christmas time.”

Grateful for their support, Spencer was quick to thank the downtown businesses that have supported her throughout the planning and organizing process. She had a list of a dozen businesses that have agreed to help in some way, including Effie’s Boutique, State Farm, Fringe Salon, Leugers Insurance and the St. Marys Community Public Library, to name a few.

“It’ll be a bunch of fun for the whole family and I just hope the weather cooperates with us to give us a nice day to be a community together,” she said.