Minster Wins Cardinal Invite

The Minster Wildcats boys golf team opened the 2018 season by winning the Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Wildcats finished with the top score of 319, led by Grant Voisard's 18-hole score of 76. St. Marys finished in fourth place with a 339, led by a pair of 82s from Austin Boley and Clay Quellhorst.

New Bremen took 11th with a 408 and New Knoxville ended with a team score of 415 for 12th place overall.

Rounding out the rest of the top five teams on Tuesday were Fort Loramie with a second-place team score of 332, Wapakoneta with a 338 for third place and Versailles for fifth with its score of 354.

Fort Loramie's Zach Pleiman won medalist honors with a 74.

Following Voisard's 76 was Joseph Magoto with a 78, Grant Koenig shot an 80, Ethan Lehmkuhl finished with an 85, Logan Lazier carded in an 86 and Jacob Wissman finished the scoring for the Wildcats with a 91.

Following Boley and Quellhorst was Nathan Kuffner — as the senior played his first round of golf since his sophomore year — with an 86, followed by freshman Calvin Caywood's varsity debut score of 89, Reese Sweigart carded in a score of 90 and Alex Kreishcer finished with a 117.

Cole Hemmelgarn led the Cardinals with an 88, followed by Jared Bergman (103), Devon Thieman (106), Mitchell Moeller (111), Preston Hoehne (119) and Ben Wells (135).

New Knoxville was led by Sam Anspach's 18-hole score of 91, followed by Ray Newton's score of 95. Rounding out the scores for the Rangers on Tuesday were Trent Lehman (105), Max Henschen (124), Brandon Smith (126) and Jeremy Doty (137).

The Wildcats, Riders, Cardinals and Rangers will compete in the Auglaize County Invitational — also at Arrowhead Golf Course — on Wednesday.

Team scores

1. Minster 319; 2. Fort Loramie 332; 3. Wapakoneta 338; 4. St. Marys 339; 5. Versailles 354; 6. Jackson Center 356; 7. Botkins 365; 8. Anna 369; 9. Houston 388; 10. Lehman Catholic 401; 11. New Bremen 408; 12. New Knoxville 415; 13. Russia 421.