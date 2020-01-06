Minster Makes Inaugural AP Basketball Poll

The Associated Press released its inaugural boys and girls basketball polls for the 2019-2020 season on Monday.

In Division IV play, the Minster Wildcats girls basketball team are ranked second behind Fort Loramie. The Wildcats (9-2) had 82 points and two first-place votes while the Redskins (10-0) had 101 votes and six first-place votes. Midwest Athletic Conference foe Marion Local is ranked fourth, tied with Toledo Christian with 69 points. The Flyers (11-0) also had one first-place vote. Fort Recovery (8-2) garnered 32 points for 10th place and last year's Division IV runner-up Ottoville is 19th place with 12 points.

Versailles (9-4) is ranked fifth with 51 points in Division III.

In the boys Division IV poll, Minster (8-2) is 12th with 29 points and one first-place vote, while MAC foe Delphos St. John's (9-0) is sixth with 38 points, including one first-place vote. Fort Recovery (7-2) is 18th with 23 votes.

Versailles (11-0) is ranked third with 70 points and one first-place vote in Division III.

In the Western Buckeye League, Bath is 15th-ranked in girls Division II with 20 points and Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0) boys are ranked fourth in Division III with 69 points and one first-place vote while Shawnee (10-0) is eighth in Division III with 44 points.