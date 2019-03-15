Minster Dominates Cornerstone; Advances To State Final

Leading up to Friday’s Division IV state semifinal girls basketball game against Cornerstone Christian Academy, Minster coach Mike Wiss pointed to the Patriots’ lack of a true post player as something his team may be able to take advantage against.

But the Wildcats did much more than just take advantage of that mismatch, they used it to dominate at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Minster out-rebounded, out-shot and flat out beat Cornerstone in convincing fashion with a 65-31 victory to advance to Saturday’s Division IV state final.

“I thought our girls really executed what we had talked about with Cornerstone Christian very well,” Wiss said. “The girl to my right Ivy (Wolf) handed the ball super under pressure and we found Courtney Prenger inside. Our offense goes through her.

“But we really tried to make sure that our shots are our best shots. I think we are in the same position we were last year where we get a little bit better each day against some of these teams, but it was because we made sure that we slowed them down so we could get good close.”

With the win, Minster (27-1) will face Ottoville (25-3) — who defeated Shadyside 50-43 in the second game on Friday — at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last season’s state championship that the Wildcats won.

Minster out-rebounded the Patriots (23-5) 36-14, with 6-foot-2 senior Courtney Prenger accounting for nine rebounds. Cornerstone’s tallest player was 6-foot-0 junior Kailey Tyna — who led the team with 13 points but just five boards.

The Wildcats also shot no worse than 42.9 percent from the floor in each quarter — shooting 66.7 and 70 percent in the second and third quarters, respectively, as Minster outscored Cornerstone 30-18 during that stretch.

After working through Cornerstone’s speed late in the opening quarter, Minster set the game more at its pace and it showed.

Minster took a quick 9-0 lead, but the Patriots scored the game’s next six points off a turnover and three missed shots by the Wildcats to pull to 9-6 — all points from Tyna — with 2:17 remaining in the opening quarter.

But the Wildcats relied on sophomore Ivy Wolf to slow the game down as Minster ended the quarter by scoring the last nine points on two baskets from Prenger and a bucket from reserve bench post player Danielle Barhorst to lead 18-6.

And Minster’s scoring continued.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-8 lead with 5:50 remaining in the first half as they took advantage of their size and quickness on baskets from Prenger, a pair of 3-pointers by Janae Hoying and a bucket by Karly Richard.

In a show of them moving the ball and their presence in the paint, the Wildcats accumulated eight assisted by the half and outscored Cornerstone in the paint 20-6 despite committing 11 turnovers.

From there, Minster was in control.

The Wildcats led 34-19 at the half and despite Cornerstone scoring on its first two baskets of the third quarter, Minster stayed in control with points in five of its final five possessions to outscore the Patriots 8-1 in the final 4:41 of the third quarter as the Patriots never drew closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

Prenger led all scorers with 18 points to go along with her nine rebounds. Wolf added 12 points and seven rebounds as Minster’s lone All-Ohio selections accounted for 30 points and 16 rebounds — Cornerstone scored just 31 points as a team and 14 rebounds overall.

Minster also shut down Cornerstone’s four all-state selections.

Aside from Tyna’s team-high 13 points, the Patriots’ other selections in Riley Stoop and Madison and Michaela Cloonan combined for just 11 points, seven rebounds and nine fouls.

The Wildcats now have rematch against Ottoville, a team they defeated in last season’s championship game 63-48 and also beat in Ottoville 46-28 on Feb. 4.

The Big Green defeated Shadyside 50-43, fending off a Tigers’ fourth-quarter comeback that drew the game to within six with two minutes to go in the game. All-Ohio selection Kasey Knippen led all scorers in the game with 30 points.

Minster Wildcats 18 16 14 17 65

Cornerstone Christian Academy 6 13 5 7 31

Minster (27-1)

Jessica Falk 1-1 — 3, Courtney Prenger 9-0 — 18, Demaris Wolf 4-0 — 9, Ivy Wolf 4-2 — 12, Janae Hoying 3-0 — 7, Danielle Barhorst 2-0 — 4, Karly Richard 3-2 — 8, Courtney Ernst 0-2 — 2. Totals: 27-47, 7-12 — 65.

Cornerstone Christian (23-5)

Riley Stopp 0-3 — 3, Lauren Harris 1-0 — 3, Madison Cloonan 3-0 — 6, Kailey Tyna 5-2 — 13, Michaela Cloonan 0-2 — 2, Alex Rosson 1-0 — 3, Kristen Suszek 0-1 — 1. Totals: 10-33, 8-18 — 31.

OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Schedule

All games at the

Jerome Schottenstein Center,

The Ohio State University

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll

Home Team Listed First.

Division III

No. 1 Columbus Africentric (27-0) 61, No. 4 Berlin Hiland (26-3) 48

No. 3 Waynesville (27-0) 41, No. 6 Doylestown Chippewa (25-2) 39. OT

Division III State Championship: No. 1 Columbus Africentric (27-0) vs. No. 3 Waynesville (27-0); Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 1-tie Dayton Carroll (27-2) 57, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-10) 38

No. 4 Toledo Rogers (26-2) 56, No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (25-3) 48

Division II State Championship: No.1-tie Dayton Carroll (27-2) vs. No. 4 Toledo Rogers (26-2); Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 2 Minster (27-1) 65, No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (23-5) 31

No. 6 Ottoville (25-3) 50, Shadyside (24-5) 43

Division IV State Championship: No. 2 Minster (27-1) vs. No. 6 Ottoville (25-3); Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-2) 55, No. 7 Canton GlenOak (24-3) 37

No. 1 Pickerington Central (28-1) 52, Toledo Notre Dame Academy (23-6) 42

Division I State Championship: No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-2) vs. No. 1 Pickerington Central (28-1); Saturday, 8:30 p.m.