Minster Captures Auglaize Invite

The Minster Wildcats won the Auglaize County Invitational for the second straight season on Wednesday, while St. Marys continues to build on a solid start to the fall season.





Led by Grant Voisard for a second straight day, Minster finished with a 330. Voisard was the medalist with a 76.

Joseph Magoto followed with an 80, Logan Lazier, Jacob Wissman and Ethan Lehmkuhl each carded in an 87 and Grant Koenig rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with a 91.

The Wildcats junior varsity team also took first place, finishing with an invite-best 376, led by medalist Logan Sharp with an 89.





St. Marys took second place with a 337, two strokes better than Tuesday’s 339 at the Cardinal Invitational.





On Wednesday, however, the Roughriders were led by sophomore Reese Swiegart’s 80, followed by a pair of 83s from Clay Quellhorst and Nathan Kuffner.





Austin Boley finished with a 91, followed by Calvin Caywood with a 104 and Alex Keischer with a 112. The Roughriders took fourth at the Cardinal Invite, and finished above Western Buckeye League foe, Wapakoneta, who finished with a 340, led by Drew Zwiebel’s 77.

The Roughriders junior varsity team also finished runner-up, finishing with a 414, led by Michael Baldwin with a 100.

New Knoxville followed with a fourth-place score of 392, led by Ray Newton’s 84 and New Bremen finished fifth with a 407, led by Cole Hemmelgarn’s 87.



Waynesfield-Goshen rounded out the field with a 431.

For the Rangers, Sam Anspach followed Newton with an 87, Trent Lehman carded in a 107.

Rounding out the scoring was Max Henschen and Brandon Smith (114) and Jeremy Doty (138).

Jared Bergman finished with a 100 for the Cardinals, followed by Devon Thieman (105), Preston Hoehne (115) and Xanders Stevens (124).





St. Marys will travel to Bellefontaine to compete in the Ryan Reynolds Memorial Invitational on Thursday, while Minster will play at Russia in a dual match with the Raiders.

New Bremen and New Knoxville play each other on Monday to open Midwest Athletic Conference play.