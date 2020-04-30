MHS to Hold Virtual Commencement

After Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the question of graduation ceremonies in his Wednesday press conference, St. Marys Memorial High School announced on its Facebook page Thursday that the school is moving ahead with its plans for a virtual graduation. DeWine stated that high school graduations would not be permitted if they would amount to a mass gathering of more than 10 people.

“This is not an easy project but we’re going to get it done and I need your help,” MHS Principal Jon Burke said to the 163 seniors in the class of 2020. “You need to get here at your scheduled time, we’re going to try to do this alphabetically.”

St. Marys is asking seniors to come to the school, at the time listed on a schedule sent to them, on either May 11 or 13 in their cap and gown where they will receive their diploma cover and will then proceed across the stage as they would during a normal graduation. The exception to the normal process is that students will be filmed as they walk across the stage before stopping to state their name, parents’ names and their future plans.

“Doug and Rich Spencer from Rider Nation Station will be putting the video clips together into a presentation,” Burke explained in the video. “Then you will be able to come to the other side of the gym where you can get your picture taken with your family, if they are able to be here with you.”

MHS will provide one photo for each graduate and families will be able to purchase additional photos if they want them. Photos will be provided by Lori Tester.

Burke said the school understands that families may not be able to make it to their scheduled morning session and MHS is working on scheduling additional evening sessions where families can get a picture taken with their senior.

Additionally, MHS is planning a senior parade around town on May 24. This is also the day, Burke said, students will get their actual diploma and turn in their gown that day. The commencement video will be released that afternoon as well.