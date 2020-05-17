MHS Grad Painting Collegiate Career Path

With the help of a nationally-known company, a Memorial High School graduate is painting a path to help her gain valuable experience in her field while also seeking help from her hometown and the surrounding area.

Josie Bowman is a branch manager for Student Painters, a national painting company serving customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and offering a variety of exterior home improvement services, such as painting, staining and power washing homes, decks, sheds, among other services.

The company’s focus is on ensuring high-quality painting services to customers through the means of training and developing college students into young entrepreneurs and has been doing so since 1987.

Bowman is a 2017 graduate of MHS and was a member of the school’s DECA program, which helped her get to this point in her collegiate career. She currently attends Ohio University, double majoring in marketing and management with a focus in entrepreneurship and a minor in communications. She also has a certificate in sales through the Ralph and Luci Schey Sales Centre at OU.

Bowman said she — like all branch managers — went through a four-phase interview process prior to the internship in addition to the creation of a business plan. Through Student Painters, all branch managers are provided a personal regional manager who oversees their business, provides support and helps create goals and incentives to work for daily and weekly as both an individual and a team.

“In addition to this; we are given a Sherwin Williams sales representative, the contact information of the company’s vice president, CEO, office members and all other regional managers to offer guidance and support,” Bowman added. “I started my journey with Student Painters two years ago as a marketer for Austin Hines [a University of Cincinnati student]. I made the decision to become a branch manager after speaking with other past managers about their experiences as well as my current regional manager, Mat Harvey, about the company’s culture. Due to my passions of hard work, self-improvement and helping others; I knew that this company was the perfect fit for my future aspirations.”

Students can become involved with Student Painters in many ways, including roles as a painter, marketer, branch manager and regional manager. In the end, Student Painters is a business that has provided students with the training, marketing materials, knowledge and hands-on experience of running their own business. Bowman will be working with Student Painters all summer this year until she returns to school and she said she already made the decision to return to the company next summer.

Local people can help in many ways including encouraging members, asking questions, sharing social media posts, spreading word-of-mouth referrals and choosing local students in the area to address any of their exterior painting needs. There have also been a number of Student Painters yard signs around town and more information can be found at StudentPainters.biz. Student Painters also offers $1 million liability insurance, full workers compensation and a one-year warranty.

Those interested in having work done to their exterior can check Bowman’s Facebook Page, Student Painters (St. Marys/Celina area) to see the latest production projects. She can also be reached by phone at 419-953-8401 or by email at bowmanjosie22@gmail.com to schedule a free and no-obligation estimate.

To read the full story, see Monday's print edition of The Evening Leader.