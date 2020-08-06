Mercer County Elevated To Level 3

The Ohio Department of Health elevated neighboring Mercer County to a Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday, meaning the county is experiencing very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. People should limit activities as much as possible and follow all current health orders.

Also, the county has met the following indicators on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system, including 50 cases/100,000 in the most recent two weeks, new cases trajectory over a five-day period, proportion in non-congregate settings and sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions.