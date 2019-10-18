The Menagerie To Host Holiday Open House Event Next Weekend

There are 70 days until Christmas, but inside Rita Daugherty’s The Menagerie, Dec. 25 is right around the corner.

And although Christmas may not actually be around the corner, her Holiday Open House will be here in no time.

The Menagerie will be holding its Holiday Open House Oct. 25-27, Nov 1-3 and Nov. 9. Next weekend’s open house will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and noon Oct. 27.

“I have a lot that I want people to see and I have invested a lot of time to set up so I want the longest time as possible for people to come in and enjoy it,” Daugherty said. “I think we have some nice pieces.”

On the first day of the open house, the store will be unveiling a 1950s Bloomingdale Santa Claus at 1 p.m. Daugherty said the store will have a Facebook live for the unveiling.

“If people can’t be there for the unveiling, just come sometime before Christmas to see him,” Daugherty said.

Some of the items Daugherty is displaying for Hometown Holiday are Charles Dickens’ carolers, “lots” of Christmas trees, including lighted Epcot mannequin trees, stuffed gingerbread people, various Christmas arrangements and life-size elves, just to name a few.

“I want to do a lot of gift baskets, we’ll do the peppermint white chocolate popcorn, peppermint jelly, chocolates, coffees — we are just going to try to have a winter wonderland in here,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty added that her stores has 32 vendors and she wants to have each vendor to have something Christmas-related in the front window display.

“It can just be a toy to put in the sleigh or it can be anything,” she said. “I want everyone to be involved with the window display this year.”

Daugherty said she believes that everything in the window display — which is on a mounted platform that people can walk on to see everything — will be for sale.

“From small to large items, there could be 100 items up there,” she added. “It’s for the public, that’s why we do this.”

Currently, shoppers are greeted by a life-size sleigh full with Christmas gifts, an elf, teddy bears and a sitting Santa Claus. Daugherty said she is hoping to do some sort of sleigh ride throughout the Christmas season but those plans are still in the works.

The carolers and the sleigh are items Daugherty got from a friend who works for the Kenton Chamber of Commerce and are items that have been used in store displays throughout Kenton.

The Menagerie’s open house is a part of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 with various other local businesses involved. Numerous businesses will be participating with specials and promotions as well as a huge gift basket full of items for one shopper.