Mayor Addresses Pandemic In Statement

With confusion having settled in regards govern orders and a change of life stemmed from the coronavirus, St. Marys Mayor Pat McGowan released a statement on Wednesday to try to ease residents.

He thanked those who have been following guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine in the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention as the battled against COVID-19 continues.

"Every little thing will help us get through this," he said in the release. "These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented responses."

He wanted to ensure residents of St. Marys that essential services — such as water, sewer, electric, police, fire and EMS — will continue to be provided in the face of the pandemic and added that modifications have been provided to ensure the safety of the city's workforce and the public.

Those modifications include controlled access to city buildings and working remotely.

The mayor stated there will be disruptions or temporary suspensions of non-essential services such as brush pick-up and curbside recycling pickup during the pandemic., but in regards to utilities, there will be no shutoffs during the pandemic.

"I also want to thank all the local businesses that remain open and are providing essential services during this period of turmoil," McGowan said in the release. "You are the backbone of this community. If you are able to do so, please continue to support our local businesses."

The mayor said the city continues to remain on top of the situation and will continue to make changes as new information develops.

"During times like these, it is vital for everyone to work together," he added. "Check on your elderly neighbors if possible as they are the most vulnerable to the pandemic. See if they need groceries or bring them a meal.

"We will get through this and we will come out strong. Please continue to adhere to the guidelines put out by Gov. DeWine and federal officials."