March Primary: County Commissioner Race

Two Republicans — Dave Bambauer of New Knoxville and Steve Henderson of Wapakoneta — are running for Auglaize County Commissioner and will be on the March primary ballot.

Each candidate is vying for the soon-to-be-vacated seat by Don Regula, who will be stepping down from his position Jan. 3, 2021. With no Democratic candidate, the winner of the March 17 primary will be the next commissioner who fills that vacated seat.

Bambauer is a 1978 graduate of New Knoxville High School and a graduate of the Northwest Business College, which is now the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

The New Knoxvllle native has experience in private business with his family at Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed Inc. for 40 years and now his nieces and nephews are owners of the business, making Bambauer chief financial officer.

A fourth-generation ag business, Bambauer Fertilizer has grown to three locations, but operates under the same principles.

Bambauer has also pointed out that he has an understanding of how county, city and township governments work while working for the Washington Township as its fiscal officer for 23 years and has been on numerous boards within the village of New Knoxville.

“My involvement in the community has been quite intense the last 40 years,” he said. “I have served quite a bit with my church at First Church of New Knoxville, I teach Catechism to the junior high kids and I served our church as a board member of Agape Ministries here in St. Marys”

Bambauer said his main priority was keeping the county fiscally sound. He noted the roughly $20 million budget and the roughly $6 million that goes to the sheriff and said it was important place for that money to go. He was also interested in maintaining county infrastructure.

Bambauer stated that he loves Auglaize County and he has always had an interest in county government.

“I think I suit that position well because of my past experience serving as a Washington Township fiscal officer, being in private business, doing my service in my community,” he added. “I just feel like I have a big overview picture of what goes on in our county and hopefully I can uphold and do as well as our county leadership has as long as I can remember.”

He and his wife Jeannie have two daughters.

Henderson has served 22 years as president of Wapakoneta City Council and vice president of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council for 15 years. He has also served on the Mental Health and Recovery Services of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties — which he has said is the most rewarding entity of the three to serve.

A 1985 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, Henderson is an Ohio University alum who fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Tanya. They have been married for 30 years with four children.

Henderson said he wanted to keep Auglaize County growing. He noted Wapakoneta City Council has been good stewards with the taxpayers dollars. “I know infrastructure, I know economic development and I know fiscal soundness,” he added.

He also said he would like to see county commissioners become more involved with not just the villages but all the municipalities.

“When I get elected county commissioner, I want to do what’s best for all the citizens in Auglaize County,” Henderson said. “Every single one. Every village, every city.”

Henderson said he looks to build relationships and continue learning during his time as commissioner and had already spent time learning about the H2Ohio Program.

While admitting that he does not have a farming background, Henderson has stated that he is willing to learn and gain knowledge about ag-related issues.

He has added that he would consult with Regula and fellow commissioner John Bergman with regards to farming.

With his role as a council president, Henderson has received endorsements from St. Marys Mayor Pat McGowan and other city officials as well as former New Bremen Mayor Jeff Pape.