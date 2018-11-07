Manchester Wins 84th District; Riedel Takes 82nd

Results are in after thousands of Auglaize County residents and Ohioans lined up to perform their civic duty and cast their vote for the candidates of the 82nd and 84th House of Representatives.

Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, won the seats for 84th and 82nd districts respectively.

Manchester is replacing Keith Faber, R-Celina, who will take over as state auditor. Although she has been working in the private sector with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Manchester is not new to politics as she has worked under Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana in Washington D.C. She moved back to Ohio after witnessing the disconnect Washington politicians had with the states they were representing. She took a position with Big Brothers, Big Sisters before deciding to run for the 84th district.

She beat out Democratic candidate Joe Monbeck in all four counties inside the 84th district: Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Shelby by a percent difference average of 65.615 percent.

“I felt calm even in the primaries because I knew that no matter the outcome, I did all I could possibly do,” Manchester said of her win. “I worked hard; I connected with a lot of voters and the outcome was up to them.”

During a recent debate at the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club, Manchester addressed some of the issues she was most passionate about tackling if elected, and those same issues were echoed Tuesday evening.

“Obviously here in the 84th house district we are extremely fortunate to have lots of jobs available, the lowest unemployment rates in the state,” she said. “But we still have trouble finding people to fill those jobs so I’m excited to get people back to work and figure out how we can reform some of our assistance programs so that we can get more people back to work at some of the great jobs that we have here.”

She also wants to work to help those struggling with addiction to opioids.

Manchester repeated a sense of gratitude to those in the 84th district that voted for her and mentioned she looks forward to serving them and their needs moving forward.

“I’m so grateful of the love and support that I have received,” she said. “People have been so kind and generous. I’m thankful for your prayers and your votes and everything that people have done to make this happen. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

The election race for the 82nd district was slightly closer with Riedel winning every county in the district: Auglaize, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert with an average percent difference of 47.64 percent.

Formerly a civil engineer, Riedel has served as the representative for the 82nd house district since 2015. He focuses on government overreach, lowering taxes and creating incentives for companies to come to Ohio.