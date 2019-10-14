Man Tased After Threatening Public, Officers

At approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, officers with the St. Marys Police Department were called to the Certified Oil gas station at 1055 E. Spring St. for a male who was behaving erratically and was armed with knives. About an hour later, the man had been tased and was in police custody.

When officers were called to the gas station by a concerned employee, they found 34-year-old Christopher Dickenson of Wapakoneta in the parking lot. As officers approached, they heard Dickenson — who told the employee he was ‘on the run’ — making irrational comments.

According to information released by St. Marys Police Chief Jake Sutton, Dickenson was not complying with the requests of officers to speak with them peacefully and he stated that at one point Dickenson brandished the knives and approached the officers attempting to create a suicide by cop situation.

Through deescalation, officers were able to contain Dickenson and stabilize the situation until more officers and negotiators could arrive on scene. After about an hour of negotiations, Sutton said officers were able to get close enough to Dickenson to safely and effectively deploy a Taser to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Dickenson was evaluated at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital before being transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Facility where he is incarcerated on a felony charge of assault as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, possessing drug abuse instruments and disorderly conduct.

“The officers did a great job of deescalating,” Sutton said. “We were very fortunate to be in a position where we could use less-lethal weapon to bring this very dangerous situation to an end.

“The main issue here is that the man in this situation gets the help that he needs. We realize that mental health is a big issue and it’s something that we as a society have to tackle so things like this don’t happen in the future.”

