Man Arrested In Connection With Homicide Investigation

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon announced an arrest has been made in connection with the homicide investigation of Erin Mulcahy.

Solomon advises his office has arrested Brent A. Williams, 45, Lima, of 1 count of murder (Ohio Revised Code 2903.02(A), no degree specified, and another count of murder (Ohio Revised Code 2903.02(B), no degree specified, as well as tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Mulcahy, 35, was found deceased on July 8, 2017 in her home on Karen Street in Waynesfield. The case has been an ongoing investigation since that time. Williams was married to the victim at the time of her death.

The investigation indicated, along with the Coroners' report, that the death of Mulcahy was a homicide.

“Every death investigation is treated as suspicious until determined as otherwise," Solomon said in a statement.

Williams is currently incarcerated at the Auglaize County Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond. According to court records, Williams was also charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, in 2016 as well as a number of lengthy traffic violations in the Auglaize County Municipal Court. No arraignment hearing has been set.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waynesfield Police Department, the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office, Auglaize County Prosecutors Office and Ohio B.C.I & I. The case remains under investigation.