Man Arrested for Breaking, Entering

A Malinata man was arrested for breaking and entering at Lakeview Carryout.

At 1:49 a.m. Friday, the Celina Police Department responded to an alarm at Lakeview Carryout, 103 E. Logan St., Celina. When they arrived, officers found someone had gained entry through a broken window, according to a news release from the Celina Police Department. Security video was viewed and revealed a man breaking in and stealing merchandise and a small amount of cash. That male was recognized and identified by Celina police officers as Lewis Fredrick Rohda, 18, of Malinta in Henry County.

At approximately 7:43 a.m. that day,officers were sent to Murphy USA gas station near Wal-Mart on Havemann Road when an employee opening for the day discovered a possible burglary there. Video surveillance there revealed the same man attempted to break into the business. No entry was made into the main building, however, coolers were entered. Merchandise was stolen from there, as well.

At approximately, 10:36 a.m., a Celina police officer observed Rohda walk into Wendy’s Restaurant on East Market Street, and the officer called for other officers to assist. They took Lewis Rohda into custody without incident.

Rohda was initially arrested and held on misdemeanor charges. He was also wanted for a probation violation in Henry County. Charges were signed Mondiay morning against Rohda for two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors. Bond will be set by Judge James Scheer, and arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Celina Municipal Court.