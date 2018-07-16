Man Arrested After Boat Capsized

At about 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Celina Police and Fire responded to a call of a capsized boat, occupants in the water off of Westbank Road.

Upon arrival, Celina Police officers found the 18-foot long sailboat against the rocks near the lighthouse. In the boat were Michael Goodspeed, 58, of Celina, Thomas Weiss, 57, of Celina and an 8-year-old girl.

There were several people observed by officers in the water about 100 yards from shore. Citizen boaters were assisting the remaining six victims from the water.

The other six included Colleen Goodspeed, 34, Michael Goodspeed, 35, Angela Weiss, 47, a 5-year-old child and an 8-month-old infant.

All occupants are from Celina and no injuries were reported.

The investigation revealed that Michael Goodspeed had been operating the small sailboat and left from the Westbank Road area with eight occupants, over the vessel’s capacity.

Upon leaving shore, the weather changed with wind picking up to about 25 mph and the lake had about 1-foot rolling waves on it.

The boat at least partially capsized, spilling the occupants into the water.

Michael Goodspeed was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested for operating a boat under the influence of alcohol and for endangering children, both misdemeanors. He was held in the Mercer County Jail.