MACtion: Rangers Win Homecoming

New Knoxville 52, Temple Christian 38

The New Knoxville Rangers out-powered the Temple Christian Pioneers to win their second straight game and third in their last five with a 52-38 non-conference boys basketball win on Homecoming night at the Barn.

The Rangers (3-3) — matching the same start to the season record-wise as they did last year — struggled offensively in the opening quarter with just 10 points, but scored 35 in the next two stanza to pull away from the Pioneers (3-4), outscoring Temple Christian 35-19 in the second and third quarters.

The Rangers opened up the first quarter with a slow offense, giving room for the Pioneers to score four points in two minutes. As the Rangers’ offense struggled to find rhythm to keep up with the Pioneers, they led the first quarter 10-9.

In the second quarter, the Rangers used the long ball to create some breathing room from the Pioneers with two 3-pointers compared to none from Temple Christian.

In the process, the Rangers picked up their speed offensively to take a 26-21 lead into the half.

At the start of the fourth quarters, the Pioneers outscored the Rangers 10-7, but New Knoxville's five 3-pointers allowed the Rangers to gain steam.

Leading the Rangers’ scoreboard was senior and Homecoming King Nathan Tinnerman with 22 points, followed by another senior in Jonah Lageman with 10 points.

Anna 64, Minster 46

The Minster Wildcats got the early lead at 7-2, but in a blink of an eye, the Anna Rockets jumped out to a 23-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and ran that into a 64-46 victory over the Wildcats in a non-conference game played on Friday night.

Minster did get off to a fast start as Jared Huelsman — coming back from a two-game suspension — opened the scoring with a 3-poiner and Cody Frericks added a basket for a 5-0 Minster lead.



Drew Brodman got Anna on the board with a bsket, but Isaac Schmiesing — another Wildcat back from suspension — answered with a bucket of his own to push Minster (2-1) to a 7-2 lead with 4:33 left.

The Rockets (6-1) didn’t waste much time coming back as Wyatt Bensman hit a three and Brodman hit a basket to tie the score at 7-7 with 3:39 left.

The Rockets then got their transition game going as they went on a 7-0 run to double the score on Minster at 14-7 causing Minster to call timeout.

After the timeout, Minster went on a 5-0 run to close within two, 14-12, but Anna finished the quarter on a 6-0 run for a 23-15 first-quarter advantage.

The Rockets started off the second quarter with two 3-pointers to extend their lead to 29-17 and a free throw made the score 30-17 with six minutes left as part of a 16-5 outscoring dating back to the first quarter.



Then both teams went in a nearly two-minute slump before each team scored a basket. Anna then costed to a 40-24 halftime lead, outscoring the Wildcats 26-12 since Minster pulled within two points.

Arcanum 45, New Bremen 40

The New Bremen Cardinals boys basketball lost their fourth straight game after losing a late lead.

Leading 31-28 heading into the final stanza, Arcanum outscored the Cardinals 17-9 as New Bremen dropped its four straight game in a 45- 40 non-conference defeat on Friday.

The Cardinals (1-7) opened the game with a 10-6 lead, with six points from Grant Hoehne, but New Bremen was limited to two points in the second quarter when Arcanum took the lead at the half thanks to a 12-2 advantage for an 18-12 lead.

New Bremen rebounded in the third with a 19-10 advantage as seven Cardinals scored at least two points.

Hoehne led the Cardinals with 11 points, but was limited to one point in the fourth quarter. Nolan Bornhorst followed with 10 points and senior Avery Powers finished with eight points.