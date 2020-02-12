MacLean Qualifies For State Diving

A St. Marys diver has qualified for the state meet next week.

Kameron MacLean placed third in the Division II boys district diving meet on Wednesday at Bowling Green State University.

In the girls district meet, New Bremen’s Vivian Niekamp also qualified for state, placing fourth with 392.25 points.

MacLean’s teammates also competed at districts on Wednesday, but did not qualify for state.

St. Marys' Xander Spees just missed the cut by placing 10th and Austin Hertenstein finished 13th. The top nine divers qualify for state next week at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.