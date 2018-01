All boys varsity basketball games in the Midwest Athletic Conference have been postponed for Jan. 12, 2018.

Coldwater at Parkway, TBD

New Bremen at Fort Recovery, rescheduled for January 15, 2018 at 6:00 PM

St. Henry at Minster, rescheduled for January 29, 2018 at 6:00 PM

St. John's at New Knoxville, rescheduled for February 12, 2018 at 6:00 PM

Versailles at Marion Local, rescheduled for February 12, 2018 at 6:00 PM